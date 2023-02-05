5 Hidden Voice Commands You Can Use With Google Chromecast

When you hear the words "Google Assistant," the first things to spring to mind are often Android phones and smart speakers. However, the tech giant changed that in 2020 when it extended its voice command functionality to TV through Chromecast. The more affordable dongle comes with a remote that has a dedicated button for activating Google Assistant, making it easier than ever to catch up on your favorite films and shows. You simply press and hold the button, ask the Assistant to play a specific movie title or episode, and sit back as you dig into your snack of choice.

However, there's more to Chromecast's voice feature than just playing videos. You can actually use it for a whole range of other things, some of which are not even related to watching shows. If you're looking to unleash the full potential of your Chromecast, let's walk through five of the hidden voice commands you can use on your device.