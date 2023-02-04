This Hidden Samsung Galaxy Feature Will Automatically Optimize Your Phone's Performance

Samsung is famous for delivering some of the best (if not the priciest) Android phones on the market. Galaxy-branded handsets in particular tend to be full-featured, maximalist affairs, looking to provide customers with everything from a stylus to a voice-controlled selfie option for the onboard camera.

Not all the features on Samsung's top-line smartphones are immediately obvious, however. For reasons of their own, the Korean manufacturer is known to slip Easter eggs and subtle features into their products that can take a bit of digging for users to unearth. Some are small quality-of-life improvements like that voice-controlled selfie feature, but others get into the guts of the Galaxy and deliver substantial changes for the better.

Most recently, dedicated digging revealed a hidden feature that could improve virtually every process on your Samsung phone of choice. Here's how to improve the performance of a Samsung device without spending a cent or downloading an app that wasn't on your phone already.