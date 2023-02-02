How To Delete Your Cash App Account

Even though many mobile app users are highly satisfied with their experience on Cash App, you may have several reasons to consider canceling. With all the various offerings in the mobile payment app field, it's quite possible that you end up liking another service for different reasons. If you find that you're not using Cash App that often, it may be because most of the people you need to send funds to are more active on other payment apps, or perhaps you're having trouble navigating its available features. Deleting Cash App may lessen the number of accounts you need to keep track of as well as mitigate the potential for security leaks and data breaches.

Before deleting your Cash App account, it is imperative that you execute a couple of important tasks first. The most important step is pulling out all of your available funds and transferring them to a different service. Here's how:

Launch Cash App on your mobile device and log in. Select the Money tab (it looks like a house icon) in the bottom-left corner of the screen. Tap Cash Out. Put in an amount that zeroes out your balance and hit Cash Out. Pick a deposit speed. Note that Instant Deposits require a minimum fee of $0.25. Verify the action using your PIN or Touch ID.

According to Cash App's chat support, on top of transferring all your funds out of Cash App, you will also need to ensure that you do not have a negative balance, have sold all your Bitcoin and stocks, and gotten rid of any gift cards before you can fully close out your Cash App account.