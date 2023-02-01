Why You Should Probably Disable Remote Access To Your Wi-Fi

Remote access is a feature of standard Wi-Fi connectivity devices that many homeowners and business organizations make use of. Remote access, according to TechTarget, allows authorized users to gain access to network connected devices — regardless of where they are geographically.

With remote access enabled, a connected device can be accessed by a computer terminal engaged on the same network (Wi-Fi enabled storage devices in the home, for instance). Remote access gives you the ability to browse the drive's stored files while on the go, rather than only while physically present in the home.

GoGuardian explains that setting up remote access can be done in a few different ways, and notes that remote access to files is going to continue to be fundamental for home-based workforces and hybrid employees. Using VPN settings, WAN connectivity, or a LAN plugin gives you access to remotely connected storage services and with a few settings engaged, offers remote access.

Keeping teams connected is crucial to a functioning business, but this isn't the only use. Storing a vast library of music or photographs on a home server and enjoying the ability to call these files up for use on the go can make local storage on your devices sleeker and easier to manage. Even so, there are a number of reasons why remote access shouldn't be enabled around the clock.