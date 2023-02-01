How And When To Watch Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked Event Today

After talking about it for several months, it almost feels surreal to know that it's time for Samsung to announce the first wave of its 2023 products at the company's first "Unpacked" event for the year. As usual, the company is expected to launch a bevy of products at the February 2023 Galaxy Unpacked event — the most important being the refreshed lineup of flagship Galaxy S phones, including the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Leaked images and specs of the phones from the Galaxy S23 lineup indicate that the devices would feature incremental updates over last year's models. These updates include Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and a new 200MP sensor on the top model. All the devices are also expected to receive minor updates to the design — with the most notable change coming to the camera module design. Samsung's invite for the launch event shows what appears to be three spotlights, possibly indicating the three new Galaxy S23 models the company intends to launch. While the S23 lineup will almost certainly dominate the first Galaxy Unpacked event for 2023, Samsung is also planning to announce a new lineup of Galaxy Book laptops at the event.

This year's Galaxy Unpacked event will also mark the event's return in the in-person format. It is scheduled to take place at the Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco, California. Like other manufacturers, Samsung had largely moved to an online-only format for launch events following the COVID-19 pandemic.