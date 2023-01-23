New Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Leak Suggests Updated Front-Facing Camera Sensors And 4K Resolution

With just about a week left before Samsung launches the Galaxy S23 series phones at its Unpacked event, the marketing teams have upped their hype game. Leaks keep pouring in, and the latest one spoils details about the camera upgrades that are in the pipeline for the Galaxy S23 Ultra flagship. Leaker Ice Universe claims in a post on Twitter that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will ditch its predecessor's 108-megapixel primary snapper in favor of an upgraded 200-megapixel camera.

Now, Samsung is yet to officially confirm this piece of information, but it has hinted in the past few months that a Galaxy smartphone packing one of its in-house 200-megapixel ISOCELL camera sensors will be out soon. The company even printed a giant cat picture using this particular sensor (via DPR) and officially introduced it as the ISOCELL HP2 earlier this month. We are yet to see how this sensor actually performs, but pixel size gains and the accompanying software-side algorithmic upgrades being touted by Samsung definitely sound promising.

S23 Ultra camera sensor changes:

Front camera (40MP GH1→12MP 3LU),

Ultra Wide Angle (12MP IMX563→12MP IMX564),

Main camera (108MP HM3→200MP HP2)

The 3x and 10x telephoto sensors have not changed (IMX754→IMX754)

P 1 is S23 Ultra, P 2 is S22 Ultra​​​​

Thanks @edwards_uh pic.twitter.com/QuefuFlB0f — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 23, 2023

The ultrawide camera will reportedly continue to be a 12.5-megapixel unit, but the Sony sensor underneath has been upgraded, according to the leak. However, it appears that all those camera upgrades won't come cheap. A recent leak suggests that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will cost as much as $1,400, which propels it even beyond the territory of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and far beyond any non-foldable Android phone.