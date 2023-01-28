This Sleek Wooden Car Is Like Nothing We've Seen Before

When it comes to the construction of modern supercars, certain materials spring to mind. Carbon fiber. Titanium. Aramid weave. Gearhead dreams and the fancies of automotive engineers tend to feature shiny, expensive, occasionally spider-inspired materials. Some things just feel like the future. But what about wood?

In at least one case, a brilliant motorhead has used one of humanity's oldest building materials to create something wholly new. Exciting envy in the hearts of young Pinewood Derby racers across the world, Vietnamese engineer Dao Truong Van has built a complete replica of the mind-bending Mercedes Vision AVTR concept car out of wood and scrap metal he collected from around his home.

As Supercar Blondie reports, Dao Truong Van was inspired by Mercedes's commitment to using solely recycled materials in the AVTR's manufacture. He thought he'd go one better and build a replica using materials that were not only recycled but that he sourced himself and would go to waste otherwise.