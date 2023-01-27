Jay Leno Breaks Multiple Bones In Motorcycle Accident, Just Months After Garage Fire

As with the previous accident, Leno's latest injuries also come from a garage-related incident. The comedian claims he was taking a 1940 Indian motorcycle he had been working on out for a test drive, and started to smell gas. The smell made Leno turn off down a side street and cut across a parking lot. Unfortunately, a wire had been strung across the parking lot, and Leno ran into it.

"So, you know, I didn't see it until it was too late," Leno explained to the Las Vegas Review Journal. "It just clothesline me and, boom, knocked me off the bike." The incident has left Leno with a broken collarbone, two broken ribs, and two cracked kneecaps. Leno also says he has avoided publicizing the accident after his other recent mishap made the news. "You know, after getting burned up, you get that one for free," he added. "After that, you're Harrison Ford, crashing airplanes. You just want to keep your head down."

As with his previous accident, Leno isn't letting the crash slow him down. Despite the accident happening less than two weeks ago, Leno claims he is still working and has plans to work this weekend. The septuagenarian is still performing live, with gigs booked for February and March of this year — including one on the Las Vegas strip. Unfortunately, we may be seeing less of him on our screens. CNBC has announced that it is canceling "Jay Leno's Garage" which marks the end of the host's 30-year association with the network.