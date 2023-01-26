What Really Happens To All The Cars That Never Get Sold?

In short, the dealership will do its best to sell the car and get it off the lot. The car takes up precious inventory space that could be used to sell more popular cars. According to J.D. Power, a dealership may resort to a number of different tactics to get the car into the driveway of a satisfied customer. Management may offer bonuses to whoever can sell the car. An experienced salesperson may wait until the right customer comes along to sell the car.

On the other hand, a less experienced or less scrupulous salesperson may try to offer the used Plymouth Prowler that's been sitting on the lot for months to a mom who just wants a Chevy Traverse. If that fails, the dealership may use the car as a loaner or demonstrator model to have around to show perspective customers certain features, according to J.D. Power.

If worse comes to worst and the dealership has absolutely no luck in selling a particular car, it may resort to auctioning the car off to wholesalers who themselves have a network of buyers and dealerships at the ready. It may not be worth a Chevy dealership's time to sell a brown two-wheel drive-only Equinox with no options to speak of, but it may be the exact car someone is looking for, so the car is going to get sold, it's only a matter of time.