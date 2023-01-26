How To Personalize The Call Background On Your Samsung Phone

When someone calls you on your Samsung phone, you're presented with a default background that works well with the overall color theme of your phone. This could be something you've adjusted yourself, or just the scheme that your phone came with out of the box. However, it's possible to adjust your call screen background to anything you want, and this can be done for all calls, or separately for each contact. You can customize this yourself in a few quick steps.

If you want to personalize your call screen, you don't need to limit yourself to an image; a video works just fine too. As long as your device is running Android 11.0 or later, you should have no problem setting this up. It can be a good way to add a bit of flair to your phone. Similarly, if you set up different photos for each contact, you'll be able to tell at a glance who's calling.

Before you begin, make sure to update your Samsung device to the latest version and charge it so that you can spend some time browsing through the settings and photos. Once you're ready, check out the steps below.