Why Researchers Want To Send A Rover To Mars' Moon Phobos

One challenge of building a rover to explore a small moon like Phobos is that the gravity there is very low. In some ways low gravity can be helpful — when landing on Mars, for example, rovers need to slow down tremendously from the very high speeds at which they travel to a safe speed for landing on the surface. This is made more difficult by the fact Mars' atmosphere is thin, but easier by the fact that the planet's gravity is lower than that of Earth. Similarly, flying a helicopter on Mars is only possible in the thin atmosphere because the gravity is low.

But Phobos has such low gravity that traveling too fast could send you spinning off the moon and into space. A rover for such an environment needs to be able to grip onto the ground in order to move around the surface.

"With the MMX rover, we are breaking new ground in terms of technology, because never before has an exploration vehicle with wheels traveled on a small celestial body with only one-thousandth of the Earth's gravitational pull," explained Markus Grebenstein of the DLR Institute of Robotics and Mechatronics — a member of the team working on the rover's structure.

The landing will be difficult as well, as the team cannot predict which way up the rover will land. "As the rover free-falls onto Phobos following separation from the spacecraft, it will perform several "somersaults" upon touchdown without damage and come to rest in an unpredictable position," Grebenstein said. "From this situation, it must autonomously upright itself with the help of the propulsion system and unfold its solar panels."