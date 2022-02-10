Mars Helicopter Ingenuity Completes Its First Flight Of The Year

The Mars helicopter Ingenuity has completed its first flight of 2022, dodging dust storms to take to the Martian air once again. The helicopter is currently on a series of flights taking it back toward its rover companion, Perseverance, so it can help to scout ahead of the rover and plan routes as it moves through the Jezero river delta (via NASA).

NASA announced that Ingenuity had successfully completed its latest flight, the nineteenth to date, on Tuesday, February 8 2022. "After some dusty weather delays, it's time to celebrate the #MarsHelicopter's first flight of 2022!," NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory wrote on Twitter. "The rotorcraft flew for the 19th time on the Red Planet, soaring for 99.98 seconds over ~62 meters."

The flight had originally been scheduled for January 2022, but had to be delayed due to bad weather. That's right – it's not only here on Earth that we have to contend with adverse weather conditions!

Mars has periodic dust storms, in which strong winds whip up the dust which covers the planet and covers everything in sight. In fact, Mars is the dustiest place in the solar system, and this is exacerbated by the fact the planet is smaller than Earth and therefore has lower gravity, making it easier for dust particles to be lifted off the surface. In addition, Mars has a very thin atmosphere, which is just 1% the density of Earth's atmosphere, so there are a lot of air currents caused by temperature differences, and these also tend to whip up the dust (via Digital Trends).