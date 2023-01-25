Microsoft 365 Services Suffer Major Early Morning Outage Impacting Outlook, Teams

Less than a week after software giant Microsoft announced one of the biggest rounds of layoffs in its history, the company is making headlines again — this time, for a different reason. In the wee hours of Wednesday, January 25, 2022, thousands of Microsoft 365 users noticed that some of the most critical Microsoft services had abruptly stopped working in an apparent global outage.

While it wasn't entirely clear how many Microsoft 365-related services were down, an Engadget report indicated that the outage affected almost all Microsoft services connected to Microsoft 365. These services included Microsoft Teams, Exchange Online, Outlook, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, Microsoft Graph, PowerBi, and Microsoft 365 Admin Center.

The outage resulted in thousands of people losing access to critical emails, messaging tools, and files stored on their cloud drives. One of the most critical apps affected by the outage was Microsoft Teams — which has an estimated user base of 270 million people (per Statista).

In addition to Microsoft 365, the outage also had a sizable impact on its cloud computing service — Azure — and the gaming-focused Xbox Live services. Microsoft later admitted that Xbox Live services were indeed affected by "intermittent issues," and that they could stabilize the services within a few hours.