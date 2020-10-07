Huge Microsoft 365 outage takes down Outlook and more

Microsoft is currently experiencing a huge service outage involving its Microsoft 365, a cloud-based subscription service that provides access to the company’s Office apps and more. Microsoft 365 is available for everything from personal home use to businesses, enterprise, and even educational institutions. The number of people dependent on the service makes this outage particularly frustrating.

The outage, reports of which started rolling in earlier today, has made it impossible for some customers to access Microsoft 365 services. In some cases, Microsoft says that certain services are now recovering, including Microsoft Intune, Exchange Online, and Outlook.com. As well, Microsoft says that its Teams, Forms, and OneDrive for Business and SharePoint Online are healthy.

As expected given the widespread impact of this outage, Microsoft mobilized quickly to fix the issue. Around 4PM ET today, the company said on its Microsoft 365 Status Twitter account that it had identified ‘a recent change that may have resulted in impact to’ these services. It reverted the change, which triggered a recovery process.

In an update soon after, another tweet was published revealing that the investigation had linked the issue to ‘a network infrastructure change.’ With that reverted, Microsoft said that its telemetry ‘indicates’ that its 365 services are recovering now that the change has been reversed.

Our investigation determined that a network infrastructure change resulted in accessibility issues. Our telemetry indicates that service is recovering following the reversion. More details can be found at https://t.co/AEUj8uj65N or in the admin center under MO223756. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) October 7, 2020

The Admin Center is still inaccessible at this time and it’s unclear how long it may take to restore this service to a healthy state. Head over to the Microsoft Office Status website to keep tabs on the current progress in reversing this outage, or follow the Microsoft 365 Status Twitter account for real-time updates.