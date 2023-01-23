Lightyear 0 Solar Car Production Axed To Focus On Sun-Powered SUV

Solar car manufacturer Lightyear has just announced a major change in its production schedule. As of January 23, 2023 the company will no longer focus on manufacturing Lightyear 0 solar-electric cars, shifting focus to the Lightyear 2 solar SUV.

The Lightyear 0 was an impressive proof of concept for the solar carmaker. Per the manufacturer, the innovative design of the four-seat solar sedan allowed the car to charge while in motion, snagging up to 70 km of additional range every day. Lightyear claimed the 0 could pick up 6,000 to 11,000 zero-emission kilometers of range just from the sun, depending on the weather.

For such a high-concept ride, the 0 was also impressively utilitarian. It could charge up to 300 km from one night on a standard wall socket, and offered 474 liters of cargo space and a 188mm road clearance — setting it up for everything from the weekly grocery run to light off-roading.

In short, Lightyear had the makings of something special in the 0. So why replace it?