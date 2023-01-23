How To Clean Your Steam Deck

Back in early 2022 when Valve's Steam Deck first launched, reviewers and the tech community at large suspected it would be a hit, but it's safe to say that few expected it to be such a huge one. Since the Steam Deck launched, the handheld managed to climb to the top of the Steam charts, selling over one million units according to some estimates.

Powering the Steam Deck is a custom AMD Zen 2 APU with four CPU cores, eight threads, and Radeon RDNA 2 graphics, all of which enable the Deck to run some fairly high-end games at reasonable frame rates and graphics settings, even on the go.

Valve's combination of performance and practicality wrapped up in a handheld device with direct access to its very popular game storefront has been a hit with consumers. The only issue with such a compelling mobile device is that it's bound to get dirty as you drag it along in your backpack and enjoy all your favorite hits.