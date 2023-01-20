There Might Be Hidden Apps On Your Android Phone. Here's How To Find Them

Smartphones have become ubiquitous, thanks not only to their versatility and processing power, but also the apps that are available on those devices. A device's app ecosystem can make or break the user experience, which is why Apple and Google invest so much into their respective app stores. The app store is only the tip of the iceberg on Android, though. While Google has made it a little less trivial to use them, third-party app sources are still an option, and after installing an app, Android users often have a lot of control over how those apps are presented on their devices.

As part of the many ways Android gives users control over their devices, some manufacturers allow users to hide apps. Unfortunately, hiding apps can lead to some confusion if you forget exactly what you've hidden, or if you're concerned someone might have gained access to your device to install and hide a malicious app. Fortunately, there are a number of ways you can check for hidden apps on your device.