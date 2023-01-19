Hellpoint (Switch) Review: A Neat Sci-Fi Spin

It's both reductive and accurate to describe "Hellpoint" as something like "sci-fi 'Dark Souls,'" because like many 3D action RPGs that came after the 2011 classic ("Demon's Souls" was first in 2009 but mostly flew under everyone's radar) it follows a lot of the same gameplay beats. You probably know the drill by now. Killing enemies to earn a sort of currency used to buy equipment or increase character stat levels, branching paths and shortcuts to unlock, deliberate timing-based combat, and so forth.

Despite those similarities, I do consider "it's 'Dark Souls' but sci-fi" a somewhat unfair summary because "Hellpoint" does carve out its own identity within the space (no pun intended). It's by no means a replacement for or alternative to From Software's monolithic series, but I do believe it has a place alongside it — offering a similar-yet-different experience, along with its own unique adjustments to the popular formula.

Also, I'm totally a sucker for dark, bleak, twisted science-type stuff. And I mean anything from the beloved PC "System Shock" series and criminally underappreciated mobile horror game "Mission Europa," to movies like 1997's "Event Horizon" and even "Virus" from 1999. This isn't to say "Hellpoint" eclipses any of these works (okay, maybe "Virus"), but it captures a similar vibe and I'm here for that.