Prodeus (Switch) Review: Bring A Mop

Like most people in their 40s who have played games since they were young, I have fond memories of first-person shooters. "Wolfenstein 3D," "Doom," "Duke Nukem 3D," and so forth. I used to spend a lot of my time breezing through all those games — with invincibility and unlimited ammo cheats turned on because it was fun and I was a literal child — but I fell out of love with the genre after the '90s heyday. This is likely because so many games after that tried to ground themselves in gritty, "realistic" visuals. So of course I fell in love with 2016's "DOOM."

But what would these types of games be like if the industry didn't shy away from colorful gore and over-the-top chaos? What if gaming technology improved, but the visual design stuck more closely with its pixelated roots by choice? What if someone who grew up with "Brutal Doom" (via Doom Wiki) and truly enjoyed it decided to make their own game one day?

The answer to all of those questions is Bounding Box Software's "Prodeus."

I know this sounds hyperbolic but I don't care: "Prodeus" doesn't just appeal to me on a near-cellular level, it's a game that's re-invigorated my love of first-person shooters (intentionally unrealistic, ridiculous, bloody-as-heck first-person shooters) even more than "DOOM" did back in 2016. Not to disparage "DOOM" as it's still one of my favorites, but "Prodeus" leans so hard into the Old School of all its features that I think I may appreciate it just a bit more.