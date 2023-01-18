How To Find Your MAC Address On Windows 11
Despite how it might sound, a MAC address isn't exclusive to Apple products. It actually stands for Media Access Control address, and it's a unique, 12-digit number assigned to devices connected to a network. The first six digits of a MAC address are tied to the device's manufacturer, and the last six digits are unique to that device.
Think of it like an IP address but assigned to individual pieces of hardware on a particular network. No two devices on the same network will share a MAC address, and a device may even have more than one MAC address if it's connected to the network in multiple ways (i.e. a laptop connected via ethernet and Wi-Fi).
As for why a MAC address is needed, it's essentially, well, an address. It supplies the device an identity on the network, and it helps the network figure out where exactly to send specific chunks of data. It's also an important tool you can use to allow specific devices to connect to your network or flag specific devices (or anything that's unfamiliar) to prevent them from connecting.
Finding your MAC address in Windows 11
The simplest way to figure out your computer's MAC address in Windows 11 is to go through Settings.
- Open the Settings app and select Network & internet from the side menu.
- Choose either Ethernet (wired connection) or Wi-Fi (wireless connection).
- Select Hardware properties to view your network connection details.
- Look for Physical address (MAC) at the bottom of the list. The associated 12-digit number is your computer's MAC address.
As previously mentioned, different kinds of connections (Wi-Fi, ethernet, VPN, etc) will have their own MAC addresses, even if they're tied to the same device. If you need to find the MAC address for a specific kind of connection:
- Open the Settings app and select Network & internet from the side menu.
- From the Network page, select Advanced network settings.
- Choose More settings, then open the Hardware and connection properties tab.
- Find the configuration you want in the Description section, then locate Physical address (MAC) at the bottom of the list for your connection's MAC address.
Or if you'd rather use the Windows Control Panel:
- Open Control Panel and select Network and Internet.
- Select Network and Sharing Center, then choose Change adapter settings and double-click the connection you want to check.
- Select Details, then locate the Physical Address field (towards the top of the list) to find your MAC address.