How To Find Your MAC Address On Windows 11

Despite how it might sound, a MAC address isn't exclusive to Apple products. It actually stands for Media Access Control address, and it's a unique, 12-digit number assigned to devices connected to a network. The first six digits of a MAC address are tied to the device's manufacturer, and the last six digits are unique to that device.

Think of it like an IP address but assigned to individual pieces of hardware on a particular network. No two devices on the same network will share a MAC address, and a device may even have more than one MAC address if it's connected to the network in multiple ways (i.e. a laptop connected via ethernet and Wi-Fi).

As for why a MAC address is needed, it's essentially, well, an address. It supplies the device an identity on the network, and it helps the network figure out where exactly to send specific chunks of data. It's also an important tool you can use to allow specific devices to connect to your network or flag specific devices (or anything that's unfamiliar) to prevent them from connecting.