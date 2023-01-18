How Far Can The Corvette E-Ray Hybrid Drive On Electric Power Alone?

The E-Ray includes a Stealth Mode that restricts the vehicle to its electric motor only — allowing it a little more than half the performance of a Bolt EUV — at speeds of up to 45 mph. Given the small battery and equally unimpressive performance of the motor, the only real benefit of switching to the all-electric Stealth Mode is silence.

According to Chevrolet, the E-Ray can go somewhere between three to four miles before it automatically switches to its internal combustion power plant. Chevrolet imagines the feature being used in situations where being discreet is valued, like getting out of your neighborhood early in the morning without waking up all the children on the block with the roar of a V-8 cold start.

Despite its unreasonable electric-only range, the Corvette E-Ray is meant to embody performance rather than efficiency, and it does that very well. According to Chevrolet, the E-Ray is the quickest production Corvette to date, achieving a 0-60 mph time of only 2.5 seconds. Handling is also sure to be a strong point thanks to the mid-engine and the e-AWD system.