The Corvette E-Ray And The Toyota Prius Have More In Common Than You'd Think

The Corvette has been a staple in the American motoring industry ever since its release 70 years ago, eventually becoming an icon of American performance motorsport.

Most recently, the 2019 mid-engine Corvette C8 garnered a lot of positive feedback from the motoring world thanks to an impressive powertrain, sporting design, and grippy handling. While the interior of the newest Corvette drew some criticisms for being decidedly basic and cramped, and the lack of safety features means that drivers need to be a little more careful, the Corvette embodies performance motoring at an aggressive price.

In recent years, though, performance and luxury motoring has looked a little different, with electric and hybrid-electric vehicles from the likes of BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Polestar, Porsche, and Tesla taking center stage in the automotive world. Electric motors provide several benefits over their gas-powered counterparts, including instant torque, lower maintenance, and better weight distribution. For the 70th anniversary of the Corvette, General Motors is joining the ranks of the electric performance hybrid by releasing the Corvette E-Ray, which surprisingly bears a lot of resemblance to what many would consider the antithesis of performance — the Toyota Prius.