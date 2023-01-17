How To Cancel Your Xbox Game Pass Membership
Xbox Game Pass offers loads of console or PC games (or both plus cloud streaming, depending on what you sign up for), and the library is always growing and changing over time. So for between $9.99 per month and $14.99 per month, you can enjoy whatever your plan of choice has to offer — with the $14.99 Ultimate subscription offering everything, naturally.
As handy as access to all of those games, discounts, and the potential to stream your games over just about anything you have on hand — from a MacBook to a smartphone — it still comes with a monthly cost. Those fees can quickly start to add up once you add between $120 and $180 every year from GamePass alone. So there may come a time when you need to put a stop to your subscription.
Maybe the games on offer aren't enough to justify the price anymore. Maybe your internet connection is no longer up to snuff and streaming has become too unstable. Or maybe you just don't want to keep it going anymore. But regardless of the reasoning, what if you want to put a stop to your Game Pass membership?
Canceling Game Pass
The simplest way to end your Game Pass membership is to turn off concurrent billing. This will allow you to keep using Game Pass for the duration remaining on your subscription (typically one month from payment), before cutting off at the beginning of the next billing cycle.
If you're using a web browser:
- Sign into your Game Pass account and then select your profile icon and choose My subscription from the menu. Note: If you can't locate the option in your Game Pass account, you can find it among all of your Microsoft subscriptions.
- Find your Game Pass plan in the list and choose and select the down arrow" on the right side of its entry to reveal a list of your options.
- Select Turn off recurring billing, then confirm.
- Or, if you'd rather cancel right away, select Manage next to the Game Pass menu arrow and then choose Cancel subscription.
Or, if you're using an Xbox console:
- Press the Xbox button on your controller and select Profile & system from the menu.
- Select Settings, followed by Account.
- Choose your Game Pass membership from the list, then follow the prompts to complete the cancellation process.
It's worth noting that Game Pass Ultimate plans (and only Ultimate) may also offer an option for a refund of your unused time if you decide to cancel it right away — and if there's still time left on your subscription, of course.