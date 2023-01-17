How To Cancel Your Xbox Game Pass Membership

Xbox Game Pass offers loads of console or PC games (or both plus cloud streaming, depending on what you sign up for), and the library is always growing and changing over time. So for between $9.99 per month and $14.99 per month, you can enjoy whatever your plan of choice has to offer — with the $14.99 Ultimate subscription offering everything, naturally.

As handy as access to all of those games, discounts, and the potential to stream your games over just about anything you have on hand — from a MacBook to a smartphone — it still comes with a monthly cost. Those fees can quickly start to add up once you add between $120 and $180 every year from GamePass alone. So there may come a time when you need to put a stop to your subscription.

Maybe the games on offer aren't enough to justify the price anymore. Maybe your internet connection is no longer up to snuff and streaming has become too unstable. Or maybe you just don't want to keep it going anymore. But regardless of the reasoning, what if you want to put a stop to your Game Pass membership?