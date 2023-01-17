Why Microsoft Outlook's Scheduling Assistant Is A Great Work Productivity Tool

Microsoft Office is a powerful grouping of productivity tools that help businesses function effectively. Microsoft's email platform in particular offers a wide variety of essential functions and plugins, and can even be used in offline mode. Microsoft has continued to be a powerhouse in both personal computing and the business world. Financial Post reports that over 1 billion people globally rely on Microsoft Office products in their daily tasks – be it the role of a student, a journalist, or the CEO of a Fortune 500 company.

Microsoft Outlook is one of the tools embedded within this suite of digital products, and it makes a massive splash in the corporate world. One great feature included in the email platform is the use of scheduling assistance. Scheduling with Outlook is intuitive and simple, and it can be used to accomplish a variety of requirements. For one, scheduling emails and setting away messages helps increase productivity and inner transparency of information across your team and chain of command. But the most exciting feature of the bunch has to be the use of the scheduling assistant tool to automatically find meeting places and times that fit within a group's busy schedule. This reduces the need to communicate back and forth about times that don't work for certain members, increasing internal frustration in the process.

The scheduling assistant is a foundational tool in the arsenal of any Microsoft Outlook user.