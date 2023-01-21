Here's What Made The Yamaha GTS1000 Remarkably Futuristic In 1993

Yamaha introduced the much-awaited replacement for its FJ 1100/FJ 1200 in 1993, the Yamaha GTS1000, as a sport-touring bike like no other. The FJ 1100 first came to market in 1984, and the FJ 1200 arrived in showrooms by 1986. But as the 1990s came to the horizon, Yamaha wanted the FJ 1200's successor to be the flagship in the brand's portfolio — a genuine sport-touring bike with a technologically advanced feature unlike you've seen before (per Motorcycle Classics).

Cycle World called the Yamaha GTS1000 a "forkless wonder" and "a major leap forward in motorcycle design." Powered by a detuned 1,002cc liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine derived from Yamaha's FZR1000 sport bike with double overhead camshafts (DOHC), 20 valves, and throttle-body fuel injection, the GTS1000 has 100 horsepower and 78 lb-ft of torque at its disposal. Despite the engine's fantastic low and midrange pull, it's not the most remarkable and futuristic component in Yamaha's state-of-the-art bike.