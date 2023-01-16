Apple's New MacBook Pro Laptops For 2023 Could Drop This Week

Apple is reportedly cooking up an event this week that may bring its fresh slate of MacBook Pro laptops. The news comes as somewhat of a surprise, because Apple has been rumoured to introduce new Mac hardware around its developer conference in June or in the fall.

The information comes from Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, who tweeted that Apple has scheduled an announcement for tomorrow. A set of press briefings are expected to happen later this week as well.

The new MacBook Pros are imminent (Apple does have an announcement tomorrow – with press briefings later this week and embargoes lifting next Monday). The new Macs arriving early this year first reported here in October https://t.co/P34OdoMRgZ https://t.co/9JlQ0ueBO1 — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) January 16, 2023

Apple introduced the current-gen MacBook Pro in 14-inch and 16-inch trims back in October 2021, offering them in variants with the M1 Pro and M1 Max silicon inside. The successors will come armed with the M2 Pro and M2 Max processors, building upon the processing and AI chops of the M2 silicon fitted inside the 2022 MacBook Air.

The folks over at MacRumors also shared the discovery of one Wade Prenner on Twitter, who spotted an unreleased MacBook Pro carrying the model number A2779. The machine was reportedly listed on the database of Canadian Radio Equipment List.