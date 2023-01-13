The Forgotten 1981 Concept Car You'd Never Guess Was A Mercedes

When you think of Mercedes-Benz you think of first class German luxury vehicles, not ... whatever triangle thing above is. It looks like it was built by the Clown Werks Division at Barnum & Bailey Circus, not one of the most trusted car makers in the world.

However, the Nahverkehrsfahrzeug – doesn't that just roll off the tongue? — does in fact come from Mercedes. Thankfully, the acronym "NAFA" was adopted to keep us all from spitting on each other when trying to pronounce the name of this vehicle. The NAFA is a concept that actually played an important role in the development of a few of Mercedes line of cars, including the A-Class.

It was designed as a "a vehicle for traveling short distances" (via Dyler). The NAFA was to be used for bopping around the urban landscape where parking is always at a premium. As such, Mercedes built the vehicle with an overall length of just over eight feet. It wasn't tall either, sitting a hair under five feet. With the ability to turn a complete circle inside a 19-foot diameter (via Mercedes-Benz), it was the literal definition of a compact car.