Here's How To Install New Fonts On Your iPhone Or iPad

Customizing your iPhone and iPad by installing custom fonts is an excellent method to make your device stand out and give it a personalized look. When Apple released iOS 13 in 2019, it introduced support for custom fonts in iOS and iPadOS, allowing users to install and use custom fonts in various apps. This feature can be handy if you're a designer, writer, and content creator who wants to use unique font styles in your work. But, even if you're not a designer, custom fonts can also be a great way to give your device a unique and personalized look.

There are two main methods for installing custom fonts on your iPhone and iPad. Both are relatively straightforward, and regardless of whether you're a new Apple user or a seasoned veteran, you should be able to install fonts without a trip to your local Genius Bar.

The two main installation methods involve your computer and iTunes, or third-party apps from the App Store. Once you've installed your new fonts, you can use them in different apps, like processors, design apps, and social media. It's also important to note that the installation process is the same for both iPhones and iPads.