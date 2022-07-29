Customers Aren't Flocking To Apple Stores Nearly As Much As They Did Pre-COVID

The coronavirus pandemic hit retail stores hard. A combination of lockdowns, people working from home, and a general fear of catching or transmitting the disease meant footfall decreased for a majority of in-person businesses. Apple may be the world's most valuable company, and fans may be incredibly loyal to the brand, but it too was heavily affected by the drop in foot traffic during COVID-19. Like many businesses, its retail stores still haven't recovered.

Apple has 272 stores in the United States, all of which offer a variety of their products for sale alongside services like device repair and replacement. You can Apple stores in malls, on major shopping areas, and even floating on large bodies of water.

Despite the fact a large portion of its business is reliant on online and third-party sales, Apple seemingly backs the retail side of its operation. On its website, the company describes stores as "the best way to buy the products you love" and highlights the specialists working there. Apple's workers are trained to give customers advice on the kind of device that will fit their needs. One-on-one sessions are also available to teach customers how to get the most out of their new apple product. Then there is the "Genius Bar," where Apple customers can get help with broken, faulty, or otherwise troublesome iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks. They also host events like Apple Camp, which offer kid-focused, educational "adventures."