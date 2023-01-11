Scientists Combined Seven Telescopes To Look For Colliding Black Holes. Here's What They Found

It's been said that two heads are better than one. As it turns out, seven telescopes are better than one, too. Sure, it doesn't flow off the tongue in quite the same way, but that didn't stop scientists from combining observations from telescopes both across the globe and above it for some truly astonishing results.

In a recently published paper, scientists detailed how they used multiple telescopes to look at the distant galaxy UGC 4211. The seven telescopes they used—including the Hubble Space Telescope — made observations of different parts of the electromagnetic spectrum, giving astronomers a more detailed picture than they could have achieved with any single instrument. The multiple observations also provided validity to their findings, ruling out potential errors that might otherwise be missed.

As reported by Space, UGC 4211 is about half a billion lightyears away in the direction of the constellation Cancer. The galaxy is of interest because it's the product of two separate galaxies merging together. Many galaxies are known to have a supermassive black hole at their center. Because UGC 4211 was made from two other galaxies, it contains not one but two supermassive black holes. Eventually, they too will merge, but for now, they're just beginning their extraordinary dance. At a current distance of 750 lightyears apart, these are officially the closest-to-colliding pair of supermassive black holes anyone has ever seen.