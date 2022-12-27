How This Giant Laser Could Be Used To Find Evidence Of Aliens

The search for extraterrestrial life isn't limited to robots digging around in the giant sandbox we call Mars. In fact, scientists involved in SETI — the search for extraterrestrial intelligence — have been using a variety of radio telescopes for decades to look for signals of alien origin. They haven't picked up anything definitive yet, but from time to time they find something that makes them say, "Wow!" Now, according to new research published on the arXiv preprint database, scientists may have a new listening tool: gravity itself.

Many types of telescopes have been used to look for signs of alien life, from the ground-based Allen Telescope Array to the space-based James Webb Space Telescope. While these high-tech instruments differ in some pretty significant ways, they all make their observations using the electromagnet (EM) spectrum, which is a dressed-up way of saying they look at light waves. The EM spectrum encompasses all types of light waves, including not only those that can be seen by human eyes (visible light waves) but also low-frequency waves (radio waves, infrared light) and high-frequency waves (ultraviolet light, X-rays).

When very massive bodies — think neutron stars and black holes — move through space, they also make waves, not unlike ripples in a pond. Crucially, these unique waves, aptly called gravitational waves, are distinct and totally separate from the EM spectrum, meaning that traditional telescopes are completely blind to them. Luckily, we know how to build gravitational wave detectors, with a few already operating.