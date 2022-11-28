The WOW! Signal Is Just As Mysterious As It Was In 1977

On August 15, 1977, a large radio telescope at Ohio State University — which went by its more popular name "The Big Ear" — received a mysterious signal that got immortalized as "the WOW! signal" in the scientific community. Even though The Big Ear was decommissioned a couple of decades later in 1998, hunt for the bizarre radio signal has continued. Over the years, numerous experts have tried to triangulate its source and explain its origin, but nothing conclusive has come up so far.

The latest attempt comes courtesy of a double-telescopic study published in the Research Notes of the American Astronomical, but unfortunately, it found nothing and only adds to the mystery. Titled "Breakthrough Listen Search for the WOW! signal," the paper discusses efforts deploying the Robert C. Byrd Green Bank Telescope and the Allen Telescope Array towards the possible source of the signal, which has spawned numerous alien contact theories ever since.

Building on previous work done in the field and pulling up data from the Gaia archives, the team focused their efforts on the 2MASS 19281982-2640123 star system, which is believed to be a plausible source of the WOW! signal. The team embarked on a journey to hunt for "technosignatures," but returned empty handed without any signal-generating event or source detected in that region of the space.