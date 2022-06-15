China Says They May Have Found Traces Of Alien Life
Chinese authorities claim they may have discovered signs of alien life. This is not the first time a source close to the Chinese Government has said they may have evidence of life on other planets. In 2021, an unverified account allegedly belonging to the Chinese National Space Administration tweeted: "With great ceremony we announce the confirmation of intelligent life!" This, as you'd expect, surprised and confused many people who are trying to figure out what it means. Although the account was not verified, it was followed by other space agencies with verified accounts, including the U.K. Space Agency and U.S. Space Command.
The Galileo Project, which is a Harvard-led attempt by a group of scientists to actively seek out life beyond Earth, also launched the same year. The project uses a combination of research, artificial intelligence, and ground-based telescopes to "known physics to explain newly-observed physical objects." The Galileo Project is not going to comb through previous evidence of alien interaction, but several different agencies are already doing that. In June 2001, the US Government's Office of the Director of National Intelligence announced a task force designed to comb through previous evidence of UFOs.
Largest telescope spots signs of life
The latest claims were made after the "Sky Eye" telescope, which is the largest telescope in the world, spotted "several cases of possible technological traces and extraterrestrial civilizations from outside the Earth." Unlike last year, these recent claims come from an official source and have been reported by China's official Ministry of Science and Technology newspaper. Making the announcement was Professor Zhang Tongjie, chief scientist of the China Extraterrestrial Civilization Research Group at Beijing Normal University.
Professor Tongjie described the discovery as a series of narrow-band electromagnetic signals. Those signals could be from a distant alien civilization, or they could just be radio interference. More research is being conducted to deduce exactly what they are and where they came from.
The Sky Eye telescope was completed in 2016 and opened up to international scientists in 2021. With a diameter of 1600 feet, Sky Eye is larger and three times more sensitive than the telescope at the Arecibo University Observatory which held the largest telescope record for over 50 years. During a 47-day period in 2019, the telescope picked up over 1600 fast radio bursts — the largest set of fast radio bursts ever recorded. It is theorized that alien civilizations could be a source of these bursts, but as things stand scientists don't know exactly what their origins are.