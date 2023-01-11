Revel Is Planning A Massive EV Charging Network - Here's When Its Set To Open

New York City is set to become the location of the Western Hemisphere's largest "Superhub" EV fast charging network, according to a Brooklyn-Based EV infrastructure company. The network will triple the number of charging stations available across the city's five boroughs.

Infrastructure is one of the largest barriers to electric vehicle adoption, and the Big Apple is currently a good example of its present shortcomings. According to Bloomberg, there are currently just over 500 charging stations across New York City, which currently has around eight million residents. Apartment living may also make things more difficult. There is a shortage of curbside charging, and installing a private charging station isn't really an option if you rent a studio in Brooklyn.

Nationwide, there is ongoing heavy investment from both government and private institutions in an attempt to get the Untied States ready for large scale EV adoption. The Biden Administration plans to install over 500,000 charging stations nationwide by the year 2030. The funding comes from the $174 billion put aside for EV projects in the $2 trillion infrastructure bill which passed in 2021.

The money is split amongst multiple projects, with one of the more interesting being the planned "alternative fuel corridors." These corridors aim to make long-distance electric travel more practical, due to routes being lined with multiple EV fast charging options. But long-distance travel isn't the only issue: unbalanced access to charging stations is more of a problem. While it has the most charging stations overall, green-policy friendly California actually has far fewer chargers per EV in the state than Midwest states like Wyoming. Projects like the one Revel has just revealed, may soon change that.