The Biggest MedTech Flops Of All Time

The Scanadu Scout first hit the headlines in 2013 when it launched a crowdfunding campaign through Indiegogo to raise funds to gain FDA approval in the U.S. market. It was marketed as a sort of Star Trek Tricorder-style device that promised to track health data and pre-empt user illnesses by monitoring a range of bodily functions. To use it, users would simply need to aim the device at their forehead, and a range of readings including heart rate, blood pressure and even emotional stress would be automatically beamed straight to their smartphone. An ambitious idea, perhaps, but one with seemingly strong commercial potential considering other fitness tracking wearables like Fitbit had just started to gain traction with consumers.

After years of hope from backers, the Scanadu Scout was eventually rejected by the FDA in 2016. Despite backers paying between $149 and $199 for each device and voluntarily sharing their medical data with the company, Scanadu offered little explanation for the closure. A spokesperson for the company simply told TechCrunch, "From the beginning of the campaign, this was an investigational device that was part of a study which has now reached its endpoint [...] we will deactivate the [Scout] by May 15, 2017." Understandably, Scout customers felt duped, as they'd been given the impression that support for the devices would be ongoing after their purchase. It's also not clear what happened to all the medical data that had been shared through the device after it was deactivated.