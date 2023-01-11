Can You Play GamePigeon On Android?

Android users often ask whether or not they can play GamePigeon on their devices. Unfortunately, the answer is no — GamePigeon is currently only available on Apple devices. This is because iMessage, the platform on which GamePigeon is an extension, is exclusive to Apple devices. There are no Android versions of the iMessage app or the GamePigeon extension. This applies even if Apple eventually supports RCS, an industry-standard messaging protocol that Google says would improve the Android-iOS texting experience.

But there are workarounds which, although complex and complicated, can allow Android users to access iMessage with third-party apps on their devices. You'll need a Mac running as a server, which will then relay messages from the Android device to the iPhone, and vice-versa. At the time of writing, the most popular app that claims to bring iMessage to Android, WeMessage, is down — so we weren't able to try it. But this is not surprising: Apple typically does a good job of cracking down on these kinds of bypasses.

There are several tutorials online teaching how to use WeMessage to set up iMessage on Android, but most of them seem plagiarized and the process is unclear. Regardless, apps like WeMessage pose significant privacy risks — they're a sort of middleman between the iPhone and the Android, and data theft and breaches are common in those kinds of arrangements. Also, you could crash your device or lose your data in the process.

If you want to play in-app games with a friend who uses a different OS, the safe (and hassle-free) option is to download game apps that support both Android and iOS.