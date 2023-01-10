Chevy's Controversial New Corvette E-Ray Set To Debut Next Week

One of the most exciting — and most divisive — upcoming cars officially has a release date. Per Chevrolet on Instagram, the Corvette E-Ray, the first hybrid to bear the legendary Corvette name, will hit the market next week.

The sudden release date is a surprise across the board. Barely a month ago, a leak from Chevy's design department gave us a computer-generated first look at the machine. Before that, all we had were hints and speculation. News outlets had been hesitant even to give the beast an estimated release date, let alone one arriving in just a few weeks.

At the same time, Chevy had reason to play its cards close to the vest. As far back as 2019, when the E-Ray was little more than a trademark and a few conversations at auto shows, questions were being raised regarding what it would mean for a hybrid to bear the storied Stingray name.