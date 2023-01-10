Coinbase Announces Another Major Round Of Layoffs, This Time Cutting 20% Of Its Workforce

Coinbase is once again seeing market instability in January of 2023. Last year, Coinbase laid off a staggering volume of employees, in a bid to cool financial spending amid the cratering of share value within the tech sector and cryptocurrency marketplace. It seems that these moves weren't enough to shore up Coinbase's position, and a further 20% of the company's employees will have to look elsewhere for work (via CNBC).

Gizmodo reports that Twitter, Meta, Robinhood, SoundCloud, Microsoft, and a plethora of other tech firms are laying off employees by the hundreds or even thousands. The market downturn has been prolonged and painful for investors and corporate types alike. With the continuing turmoil of the energy sector, financial recession across multiple national economies, and a war continuing in Ukraine, not to mention the continued strain felt as a result of the pandemic, cryptocurrency is seeing itself flattened as well.

The move falls in line with many other firms that are looking to remain whole through this fiscal minefield, but it still comes as a shock after such astronomical growth within the tech sector on the whole — and within the cryptocurrency marketplace and Coinbase itself specifically.