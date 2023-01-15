How To Transfer A Video From An iPhone To A PC

Do you want to transfer videos from your iPhone to your PC but don't know how to do it? Well, you're not alone. Every year, many users purchase their first iPhone, and even the most basic tasks, such as downloading and installing new apps, can be daunting for them. It doesn't matter whether the iPhone is your first smartphone or you've switched from Android to iOS — it takes time to get the hang of things, transferring files being one of them.

Apple ensures that users get the best connectivity between their devices, assuming they stick with the Apple ecosystem. For instance, if you want to share a video from an iPhone to an iPad or Mac, you can do it through AirDrop. However, this is not true for third-party devices like Windows PCs or laptops. That is not to say that you cannot transfer videos from your iPhone to your PC, but it is more complicated than transferring from an Apple device to another Apple device.

With that said, there are easy ways to share videos or photos from an iPhone to a Windows computer. The easiest methods involve transferring via a Windows app, Photos, or files manager, Explorer. However, if you wish to transfer data wirelessly, you can do so with the help of Apple's cloud storage platform iCloud, or third-party online storage providers like Google Drive or WeTransfer. Without any further ado, let's begin with transferring your videos through Microsoft Photos. Keep your iPhone and a compatible USB-cable handy.