Xbox Series X And S Accessories That Will Enhance Your Gaming Experience
A giant 4K display, a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and a collection of your favorite games will go a long way towards ensuring that you get the most out of your Xbox Series X|S console, but investing in superior accessories is sure to take your game to the next level. Although some of the nicest accessories available for the Xbox Series X|S may be fairly pricy or fill a particular niche that only certain fans will appreciate, there are certain pieces of hardware that are effectively a universal upgrade.
Whether you're considering significant upgrades to the underwhelming Xbox accessories you may already own, a specialized controller to improve your unique style of gameplay, a better method of storing your digital game library, or a way to comfortably enjoy Xbox Series X|S cloud gaming on the go, there are plenty of first-rate accessories to greatly enhance your gaming experience.
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2
Although the Xbox Wireless Controller bundled with your Xbox Series X|S console will be the go-to pick for most players, dedicated Xbox enthusiasts who thrive on climbing the leaderboards and professional esports athletes should consider setting aside $180 to upgrade to the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2.
This controller includes the ability to fine-tune its thumb stick sensitivity, completely customize the button layout, and shorten its trigger locks for rapid firing. An array of swappable components to adapt the Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 to your game and preferred playstyle should allow you to finesse your style to your liking. For example, some players may prefer to swap out the default directional pad for its wider alternate part to make it much easier to reliably and quickly input special moves.
Its extra-durable design and cozy rubberized grip also make the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 a solid pick for playing games not just on an Xbox Series X|S, but on PC and mobile platforms via Bluetooth.
Backbone One for iOS
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate allows subscribers to enjoy an array of games on their choice of the Xbox Series X|S, PC, or their favorite mobile device via cloud gaming. Although the touchscreen controls offered by games like "Celeste" and "Banjo-Kazooie" are serviceable, many mobile Game Pass fans will appreciate the smooth controls and tactile feel of the Backbone One when they're away from the console.
The Backbone One easily fits most iPhones, and it comes with an adapter for larger iOS devices like the 13 Pro Max and 14 Plus, is completely battery-free, and its slim, lightweight, and collapsible design makes it easy to tuck away in a bag between games. Not only does it instantly work with every game that supports a controller, and is fairly priced at $100, the Backbone One includes free trials for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Apple Arcade, and Discord Nitro, so you'll have plenty to keep you busy right out of the box.
Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox
Relying on disposable batteries to power your Xbox controller will get pricy over time and they are a hassle to recycle, and while a plug-and-play solution is a step up, almost everyone prefers a wireless setup. That's why the beautiful simplicity of Razer's Universal Quick Charging Stand is one of the best ways to enhance the Xbox Series X|S experience.
These compact controller stands are available in a rainbow of color options to match their official Xbox Wireless Controller counterparts, and while they are offered for $40 a pop, the ability to automatically recharge when you're done playing is invaluable.
You'll plug your Universal Quick Charging Stand in, place it in a spot where you can display your favorite controller, set your controller on top, and from that point on, you'll never have to concern yourself with monitoring your Xbox Wireless Controller's battery life ever again.
Arctis Nova Pro 7 for Xbox
You may be used to listening to team chat and your favorite games on your old headset for long enough to believe that it is "good enough" for your Xbox Series X|S, but that might be because you've never had the privilege of wearing a great gaming headset.
The completely wireless Arctis Nova Pro 7 headset was designed with a premium acoustic system and high-fidelity drivers that deliver 360° spatial audio that makes it just as easy to space out while listening to the ambient sounds of exciting new worlds or listen in on exactly where enemy footsteps are coming from and react accordingly. This headset is admittedly expensive at $350, however, it is worth the cost for Xbox Series X|S players who spend the majority of their gaming time enjoying competitive titles on Xbox Live.
Excellent sound quality aside, the Arctis Nova Pro sports many quality-of-life improvements over cheaper headsets, such as a pair of convenient swappable battery packs for nonstop play, active noise cancellation to help you focus on the game, and compatibility with PC, Nintendo Switch, Mac, and other non-Xbox platforms.
WD_BLACK D10 Game Drive for Xbox
Many Xbox Series X|S owners will likely spring for the officially licensed Seagate Storage Expansion Card to store the latest and most visually impressive games on their consoles. However, if you already own a large Xbox game library, a WD_BLACK D10 Game Drive may be a better short-term investment.
This rugged metal external hard drive includes a mammoth 12TB of storage for $316, allowing you to move your entire collection of Xbox One, Xbox 360, and original Xbox games off of the Series X|S console, while freeing up plenty of internal storage space for essential Xbox Series X|S titles.
A WD_BLACK D10 Game Drive is far more affordable than the largest $400 Seagate Storage Expansion Card, and while Seagate's SSD card sports faster load times overall, it only holds up to 2TB of game data. In addition, the WD_BLACK D10 sports a pair of handy USB-A charging ports and includes a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as an added bonus.
Logitech G920/G29
From the lifelike driving simulation of "Forza Horizon 5" to the cartoony fun of "Team Sonic Racing," racing fans have plenty of exciting ways to lap their friends on the Xbox Series X|S. But when it comes to the most extreme iteration of the full racing experience on the most modern Xbox, there's a racing wheel to be had.
Logitech's G920/G29 is a comprehensive bundle that includes a realistic racing wheel and set of steel foot pedals, and with its intense haptic feedback, padded grip, and 900 degrees of rotation, this set is a must-have for hardcore gearheads.
Although the Logitech G902/G29 comes with a hefty $300 price tag, it's worth the investment for players who spend countless hours driving in games like "Forza Motorsport 7," especially if you want to experience firsthand how digital recreations of outrageously expensive and fast cars like the 2015 Ferrari F12tdf and 2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4 handle in real life.
Thrustmaster T.Flight Hotas One
Between its realistic weather patterns and true-to-life recreations of 37 real-world aircraft, it is easy to see why "Microsoft Flight Simulator" is a popular title on Xbox Game Pass for armchair pilots. Although the $100 Thrustmaster T.Flight Hotas One is best reserved for people who have logged countless hours piloting around the world, it is a must-have accessory for fans of "Microsoft Flight Simulator."
The controller you use for every other game may get the job done, but this flight stick's life-sized throttle, giant joystick, and fourteen action buttons take the immersion of taking off from your airport of choice and cruising over the horizon to a whole different level.
Xbox Series X|S pilots will appreciate how its detachable throttle can be repositioned for maximum comfort, how its joystick feels comfortable to grip for hours on end, and that this specialty controller works just as well for "Microsoft Flight Simulator" as it does for other flying games.
8BitDo SN30 Pro
If you were a console gaming fan in the '90s, the 8BitDo SN30 Pro's obvious Super Nintendo Entertainment System-inspired design may grab your attention, but this compact controller's low price of $45 and compact design for maximum portability will keep it.
The 8BitDo SN30 Pro was made for Android owners who want to take their favorite Xbox Series X|S games on the road, and its slim design, comfortable grip, and convenient detachable smartphone clip make it a top pick for Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Setup is as simple as connecting the 8BitDo SN30 Pro to your Android tablet or smartphone via Bluetooth, making it quick and easy to start playing a match of "Halo Infinite" or "Rare Replay" with just a few taps of your display. Strangely enough, while it excels at playing Xbox Series X|S titles via cloud gaming, the SN30 Pro is incompatible with the Xbox Series X|S console itself.
Hori Fighting Stick α Designed for Xbox Series X|S
The American arcade may be a shadow of its former self, but the dream lives on in the hearts of fighting game players who prefer fight sticks to the traditional control pad when enjoying fast-paced brawlers like "Killer Instinct" and "Tekken 7."
A good fight stick was designed with customizability in mind, and the Hori Fighting Stick α sports custom button profiles, a headset port with onboard audio controls, a chassis that is a breeze to take apart and swap out components as needed, and it is a breeze to swap out the default monochrome design for artwork that suits your personal style.
The Hori Fighting Stick α is as durable as it is customizable, and its joystick and set of buttons are sure to stay responsive over many hours of repetitive button mashing, making this $200 fight stick a top choice for fighting game fans and esports enthusiasts alike.
Hyperkin Duke Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S
When the original Xbox console was released in 2001, it was known for games such as "Halo: Combat Evolved" and "Fuzion Frenzy," the promise of online gaming via Xbox Live, and an especially huge controller affectionally referred to as "The Duke" by early adopters.
Hyperkin's officially licensed recreation of the classic Duke controller fits like a glove for players with larger hands and is a fun novelty for retro gaming fans who want to bring the old-school Xbox feel to the Xbox Series X|S. It's not all old news though, as the Duke's design was modernized with new bumper buttons to match other Xbox Series X|S controllers, alongside an eye-catching startup animation that plays within the central Xbox button whenever you're ready to play.
Although the new Duke doesn't have a wireless mode, this $90 retro controller features a detachable USB-C cable and is available in black, white, transparent green, and a translucent Cortana-purple option for Halo fans. While you're at it, make sure you're making use of all the features on your console, too!