How To Transfer Screenshots From Your Nintendo Switch

Nintendo built a subtle, simple, and yet incredibly useful feature into its handheld Switch console: a physical button that, when pressed, captures a screenshot of whatever happens to be on the display. This makes it possible to rapidly capture images whenever you'd like, having the console safely store them away for another time. On the flip side, it also makes it easy to build up quite a few screenshots that use up the already limited storage space on a Switch, which could ruin your experience.

If you need to offload some screenshots to free up space but don't want to delete them, you can copy them from the Switch to a computer using a USB-C cable — and the same goes for video captures, too. From there, the screenshots can be stored, edited, and transferred as any other image; you can, for example, upload them to a cloud storage account.

The Switch also features a QR code-based transfer option that makes it easy to wirelessly transfer the screenshots to any device with a web browser and Wi-Fi connection, such as an iPhone. If you prefer the old-school methods, you can use the microSD card you probably already have in the console or upload the images to social media.