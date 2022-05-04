The Simple Nintendo Switch Screenshot Hack You Probably Forgot About

If you want to share your Nintendo Switch gaming moments, you've probably tried taking a screenshot or two on the device. This is done easily using the dedicated screenshot button while in-game. These images are saved to your Switch's album app where you can view and share them on social media. However, there's another way you can transfer your screenshots to use them as you wish: by sending them directly to your smartphone.

Nintendo makes this very simple by using QR codes that players can scan to download screenshots directly from the Switch onto a smartphone. This process makes it easier than ever to share your Switch screenshots with your friends or any other social media platform you want. This method also helps if you want to edit your screenshots in some way before you share or post them. To use this feature, all you need is your Switch, smartphone, and an app for scanning QR codes.