How To Enable Cookies On iPhone, And Why You Might Want To

Cookies help websites to "remember" you — they store small pieces of identifier data (username, password, site settings, preferences, etc.) so that you can have session continuity online. In real life, if you visit a coffee shop for the first time, it's alright if they don't know your name or the way you like your coffee. But after a few trips to the same shop, it can get annoying if you have to spell out your preferences each time you return. A barista who remembers your name and your tastes communicates a connection that puts you at ease and makes the place feel familiar. This familiarity will make things convenient for you, and encourage you to return to the cafe.

However, unlike a physical storefront, websites can receive thousands to millions of visitors per day. Cookies are like the virtual sticky notes that help them remember personal information about each visitor so they can create a personalized experience for each user. Because cookies carry sensitive personal info, they can easily be hijacked by advertisers or hackers and become a privacy nightmare. For this reason, operating systems and some browsers take measures to block cookies by default, especially third-party cookies.

For example, iOS blocks all third-party cookies in its Safari proprietary browser by default, but it might also block first-party cookies, which are the "good cookies" that websites use to identify you. To fix that, here's how to enable cookies on iPhone so that you can have seamless web browsing sessions.