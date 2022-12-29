32% Of People Said This Is The Worst Looking Cadillac Model

As one of the longest-operating automakers in history, Cadillac is well known for making cars that are aesthetically pleasing to most gearheads. No one is going to look at a 1970s Cadillac El Dorado and think it's a bad-looking car. The car may be large, inefficient, expensive, and unwieldy, but is absolutely not ugly, that's for certain. Cadillac's current lineup is much of the same, and although the recent addition of GM's EV technology used in the new bespoke $300,000 Celestiq, has at least mitigated the gas-guzzling land yacht stigma of the past, Caddys still put off the aura of being large and in charge.

But for every El Dorado and Celestiq, there are a few cars that don't exactly capture the eye of the car-buying public. After all, Cadillac has the same parent company as Pontiac, the maker of the infamous Aztek, a car considered classically ugly. It bears asking the question: Over Cadillac's long history, which Caddy is the worst looking? What models have betrayed the brand's track record of producing one of the longest-lasting status symbols?