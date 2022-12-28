These Phones Will Lose WhatsApp Support In 2023

Popular messaging service WhatsApp is ending support for a large range of devices from January 1, 2023. Older Android and iOS devices will be affected by the decision, which the company says is because they have the fewest number of people still using them. WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, is one of the world's most popular messaging services and allows both iOS and Android users to communicate with each other without encountering the problems that come with SMS and MMS messaging.

The messaging service last culled a large number of devices back in February 2022 and, according to its support page, currently supports anything that can run iOS 12 or better, and Android 4.1. The affected devices will no longer be supported, which means any apps that are currently installed might develop issues that won't be fixed. People with unsupported versions of Android or iOS will also have a lot of trouble installing a version of the app on their devices, with the Play Store and App Store pages simply saying their device is not supported.