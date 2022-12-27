The Top 10 Most Expensive Cars In 50 Cent's Collection
After spending his teenage years selling drugs in Brooklyn, New York, 50 Cent (born Curtis Jackson III) broke into the mainstream rap world with his hit debut album, "Get Rich or Die Tryin." Alongside his multi-decade music career, he's branched out into a number of lucrative side hustles over the years, including investing in a bottled water company and executive producing the popular crime drama, "Power" (via Biography). His success as both a rapper and a businessman has netted him millions of dollars over his career, but it seems that the rapper is as good at spending money as he is at making it.
A high-profile bankruptcy case saw Jackson ordered to pay $23 million in compensation to his creditors in 2016, but he reportedly paid the full amount off in just a few months, helped in part by the eventual sale of his Connecticut mansion, which fetched $8 million after being listed for several years. It's no surprise to find out that his car collection is just as costly as his taste in property, with the worth of his most valuable vehicles comfortably into seven figures each. Here's a quick roundup of 10 of the most expensive cars he's owned since he rose to fame nearly two decades ago.
Bugatti Chiron
50 Cent is no stranger to getting into high-profile spats with his peers over social media, and one such argument came after fellow rapper French Montana claimed to be the first in New York to own a Bugatti. 50 Cent reportedly took offense and called Montana out in a post where he mocked the fact that Montana's Bugatti was a 10-year-old Veyron rather than a brand-new model. Montana responded by calling his rival a "dinosaur," saying that he didn't understand the value of a true collectible (via Autoevolution). In the same post, 50 Cent also claimed to own a $3 million Bugatti Chiron, which he had bought new.
A long-running war of words ensued with both men hurling insults at each other through social media posts, but eventually, the two rappers reconciled through a shared appreciation for the TV series "BMF," which 50 Cent produced (via UrbanIslandz). While a Chiron might have cost 50 Cent more than a Veyron to purchase, the running costs of a Veyron are reportedly significantly higher than its successor. Even a simple fluid change can cost as much as $25,000, and Bugatti also recommends changing the wheels every 10,000 miles, at a cost of $50,000 per set of four.
Lamborghini Aventador Roadster
In addition to collecting cars, 50 Cent likes to go one step further and match them to his favorite outfits. He reportedly had his Lamborghini Aventador Roadster wrapped to match a pair of Versace shoes, in a bid to stand out from his peers who also drove Lambos (via Auto Evolution). However, it appears that 50 Cent wasn't the only rapper to take a shine to the car. During an appearance on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," 50 Cent described how the fellow rapper and noted car enthusiast Snoop Dogg once stole his Aventador while he was performing at the Barclays Center.
After sharing the stage with Snoop for a remix of "Pimp," 50 Cent performed a few more songs and then went backstage. He got changed and then went to go find his car, which he'd left with the keys inside, and found it had disappeared. In the short time it had taken 50 Cent to finish performing, Snoop had apparently decided to take the car for a spin himself, leaving its owner without a ride home. Despite Snoop's Lamborghini-stealing antics, it seems the two are still good friends.
Ferrari FF
Like many celebrities, 50 Cent is a big fan of the Prancing Horse, and has reportedly owned a number of Ferraris over the years. One of his purchases was said to be a Ferrari FF, finished in Grigio Abu Dhabi (via CarThrottle). The FF is notable as it's the first production four-wheel drive Ferrari ever sold. It was very popular at launch, with the first year of build slots quickly selling out, according to Autoweek. It's not, however, the first four-wheel drive Ferrari ever, as that honor instead goes to the 408 4RM, a prototype designed by Formula 1 designer Mauro Forghieri.
The FF was hailed by the Italian brand as "utterly chang[ing] the whole GT sports car concept," as it could be driven "anywhere, any time, in any weather or road conditions." Long-time Ferrari partner Pininfarina penned the car's distinctive design, with the drawn-out, higher roofline meaning the car was able to accommodate four full-size adults, instead of two like Ferrari's other models at the time.
Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe
In a thread discussing the legitimacy of 50 Cent's claims to own a number of high-end Ferraris, the owner of the forum FerrariChat claimed that he'd spoken to the rapper, and that one of his latest purchases (at the time) was a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe. The lavish purchase reportedly cost him $750,000, and that was back in 2007. Taking inflation into account, that would equal nearly $1.1 million today.
After reports that the rapper was forced to sell off some of his car collection to pay off his bankruptcy debts in 2016, 50 Cent quickly proved that his dedication to Rolls' flashiest convertible remained unchanged. He was pictured driving around New York City in a customized Drophead Coupe in 2017, although whether this is the same vehicle that the FerrariChat thread referred to, or whether it was a newer purchase, isn't clear. Either way, it seems that bankruptcy didn't greatly impact the rapper's fleet of exotics.
Lamborghini Murcielago
50 Cent's affinity for showing off on social media goes back years, with the rapper drawing headlines in 2010 for one particularly flashy stunt involving a Raging Bull. In a video, he can be seen stuffing the trunk of his Lamborghini Murcielago with $2 million in cash, for seemingly no other reason than to prove how much money he has to play around with (via CarBuzz). The Lamborghini in the video is finished in gray, but it appears the rapper later had it painted blue and fitted with matching blue and chrome wheels.
The Murcielago was, at the time 50 Cent bought it, Lamborghini's flagship series-production vehicle. Like many of the brand's other models, it gets its name from bullfighting, specifically from a bull in 1879 that fought against a matador so well that its life was spared (via Lamborghini Palm Beach). It featured Lamborghini's signature V12 engine, and was in production for a total of nine years, from 2001 up until 2010.
Bentley Mulsanne
If there's one thing you can say for certain about 50 Cent, it's that he doesn't hold his tongue when he feels he's been wronged. In 2019, the rapper took to Instagram to voice his concerns about his freshly-purchased Bentley Mulsanne, which he'd bought from New York-based Manhattan Motors. His exact description of the Bentley would require too much censoring to feature here, but in short, he claimed the car felt bad to drive and had possible transmission issues.
He also said his old Bentley Mulsanne felt much better than his new one, and that he was going to take the car back to the dealership to sort it out. It appears the car was eventually fixed, as it's popped up on the rapper's social media accounts several times since then. Unless, of course, he just bought a third Mulsanne, to replace his replacement. Because, y'know, why worry about one Bentley when you can just buy a few more?
Mercedes-Benz 400SEL
Before he hit it big in the music industry, 50 Cent made a living in the streets of New York. His first ever car was a 1994 Toyota Land Cruiser which he paid $53,000 for, according to Complex, but he didn't have it long. After realizing that a notorious local gangster also drove a very similar vehicle, 50 Cent decided his life was at risk if he continued to drive the Toyota, and quickly traded it in for a white Mercedes-Benz 400SEL.
Forbes notes that the Mercedes was equipped with bulletproof windows and a 6.0L V12 engine, making it top-spec at the time, but it came with its own set of problems for the aspiring rapper. It made him an easy target, and after being ambushed by a pair of armed robbers outside his grandmother's house, 50 Cent decided to sell that car, too. Despite letting go of the car over 20 years ago, the rapper seemingly remains fond of it, having shared an old picture of himself posing with it on Instagram in 2019.
Rolls-Royce Ghost
50 Cent's propensity for buying cars from Britain's most prestigious automaker didn't stop at the Phantom Drophead Coupe. He also reportedly bought himself a Rolls-Royce Ghost early on in his career, which he had painted a matching shade of blue to his other cars at the time. In a review for The Sunday Times, Jeremy Clarkson described the Ghost as "possibly the best-riding car [he'd] ever driven," high praise considering just how many other cars the veteran auto journalist had gotten behind the wheel of.
Clarkson claimed the Ghost's BMW 7 Series underpinnings made it difficult to recommend, as he felt like it was simply a lesser version of the Phantom for those who couldn't afford the extra cash for the flagship Rolls-Royce. This wouldn't have worried 50 Cent though, as his collection already included a Phantom, and a customized one at that. The Ghost was, it seems, simply just another addition to his growing fleet.
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is another long-standing celeb favorite, with owners ranging from Pete Davidson to Justin Bieber. Buying one new will cost well into six figures for even a base model, but there's a good reason why they're so expensive. Few, if any, other vehicles on the market can boast the same level of luxury while maintaining their go-anywhere off-road capability. The G-Class can trace its roots back to the German military, as it was initially designed for armies and police forces rather than the public. But, its rugged design and reliability soon made it popular with civilians ranging from farmers to wealthy landowners, and of course, celebrities.
Unfortunately, even a car as tough as a G-Wagon can't survive a full-blown flood. 50 Cent found this out the hard way when a flood in New York City engulfed his white G-Class that he'd left parked in the street. The rapper posted a photo of the stranded vehicle on Instagram, with the caption, "is the world coming to an end?" It wasn't, and presumably, he replaced his stricken SUV with a brand-new one shortly after.
White Lightning Jet Car
50 Cent's appearance on the SyFy series "Dream Machines" documented the build of his unique "White Lightning" car, which was custom built for him by Parker Brothers Concepts, reports Forbes. The brothers are no strangers to building eye-catching one-offs, with their previous work reportedly including the car from "Ghostbusters," and the motorcycles from "Tron: Legacy."
White Lightning featured an electric motor and a steering wheel inspired by a jet fighter, to match the aeronautical theme of the rest of the car. Very appropriately for the era, the car was fitted with a set of Asanti wheels, and a large touchscreen was installed inside for a futuristic feel. The build reportedly cost $1.5 million in total, making the car one of the rapper's priciest vehicles at the time the show aired. 50 Cent hasn't shown off the car in public for years now, but there's no evidence that he's ever sold it. Presumably, it's sitting in storage somewhere with a bunch of his other older exotics.