Today's Wordle Answer #556 - December 27, 2022 Solution And Hints

With a new year comes new goals, new dreams, and a whole new slate of Wordle puzzles to challenge our vocabulary. We're not quite at the end of 2022 yet, but it's never too early to think about any of these things, including the potential to purchase today's puzzle answer (Wordle #556 – December 27, 2022).

Need a little help with the solution? Our first clue is that this may be a sound investment (not the audio kind of sound investment) for a specific type of individual or family, both financially and personally. This noun starts with the letter "C," has just one vowel that repeats twice, and is a shortened form of a compound word.

You might dwell on purchasing one of these before deciding to dwell inside one. It's an object that multiple families or individuals can benefit from, and the hotness of this commodity can vary drastically depending on where it's placed.

Ready to throw in the towel? Don't be ashamed – just give it as many goes as your patience allows, then join us after the break for the full answer.