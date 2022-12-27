Today's Wordle Answer #556 - December 27, 2022 Solution And Hints
With a new year comes new goals, new dreams, and a whole new slate of Wordle puzzles to challenge our vocabulary. We're not quite at the end of 2022 yet, but it's never too early to think about any of these things, including the potential to purchase today's puzzle answer (Wordle #556 – December 27, 2022).
Need a little help with the solution? Our first clue is that this may be a sound investment (not the audio kind of sound investment) for a specific type of individual or family, both financially and personally. This noun starts with the letter "C," has just one vowel that repeats twice, and is a shortened form of a compound word.
You might dwell on purchasing one of these before deciding to dwell inside one. It's an object that multiple families or individuals can benefit from, and the hotness of this commodity can vary drastically depending on where it's placed.
Ready to throw in the towel? Don't be ashamed – just give it as many goes as your patience allows, then join us after the break for the full answer.
Moving on up
The answer for Wordle #556 is "condo." It's the widely accepted short form of condominium, which is a small multi-family housing building. Some might think of a condo as a small apartment building, except individuals can own their part of the complex independent of anyone else sharing the same overall structure. Condos can have as few as 2-4 individual units, but technically, there's no upper limit. Some are indistinguishable from apartment properties.
According to etymological research, the word "condominium" is of Latin origin and starts with the root word "com," which technically means "together," and "dominion," which means ownership and control, typically referring to property. The root of dominion specifically drills down to the proto-indo-European root "dem," which means house.
A condo affords you more control and equity than you would have in an apartment building (which you typically lease), but not as much as you would owning your own house. In most cases, you'd have to come into agreement with the other occupants in order to sell the entire building, but you can also sell your portion independently of the others.