This Wild Bentley-Branded Apartment Building Has An Elevator For You And Your Car

In 2026, the construction of a unique apartment building will wrap up, opening the doors for residents who have a particular fondness for Bentley cars to move in. The complex, which will be located in Miami, is being made in partnership with Dezer Development, Bentley announced in a press release. The destination aims to offer those who can afford it an ultra-luxurious experience that, of note, includes an elevator for Bentley cars. The automaker says this lift has been named after the developer and is, therefore, called the Dezervator.

The apartment complex is targeted at those who want a high-end living experience with quite a bit of convenience and some nice local sights, at least based on Bentley's description. The building — as we've come to expect from new developments — will embrace the rapidly expanding EV market and a general move toward electrification. The automaker has big EV plans of its own, as recently confirmed by Bentley's CEO Adrian Hallmark during an interview. There's still a lot we don't know about the anticipated model, including exactly what it will look like, though consumers have been advised that the automaker will try to steer clear of the stereotypical EV aesthetic. Assuming the company hits the benchmarks it has teased, the future EV will be able to accelerate to 60 mph in only 1.5 seconds.

Bentley

In light of that, it's no surprise that the new Bentley apartment complex will give residents the opportunity to charge electric vehicles from the comfort of their own high-rise homes. What else can future inhabitants expect? In addition to the promise of stunning views, the Dezervator, and private garages, it seems the building will also leverage some high-end tech.