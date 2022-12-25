Elon Musk Says You Will Soon Be Able To Turn Off The Tweet View Counter

Earlier this month, CEO Elon Musk introduced a controversial change to Twitter — one that adds a visibility metric to each post on the platform. Currently being rolled out in a phased manner, Twitter users can now see the view count of each tweet. The figure appears to the left of the like and retweet buttons. The change, however, didn't sit well with everyone, despite Musk's claim that Twitter now feels more active with the view counter.

In what seems to be a damage control move, Musk has announced that users will be able to turn off view count. Twitter's new CEO says the platform will soon introduce a setting that will let users turn off the view counter. Competing social media platform Instagram implemented a system that let users hide the number of likes on a post, ensuring that they focus more on the quality of online interactions with people they know and love instead of obsessing over the number of likes on their posts.

Musk, who claims to be on the hunt for a new CEO to run Twitter, also intends to "tidy up the aesthetics." Ever since the view counter was added, the interface looks crowded, especially on mobile. Moreover, the UX uniformity is also gone.