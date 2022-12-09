Twitter To Roll Out View Count For Individual Tweets Soon: Elon Musk

Social media engagement can be a tricky puzzle to figure out, especially when you don't have full context about the numbers you're seeing. Without enough information, it can often feel like you're shouting into a void, an off-putting gut check for sure. More and more, companies are giving users access more granular engagement metrics, and Twitter may be the next to expand its own.

You can always view the number of likes, shares, and comments any given post has on Facebook. Instagram lets you see how many people have viewed your reels, and even shows an exact headcount of not just how many people have viewed your stories, but whom. These insights help you gauge whether all that wonderful content you're hard at work making is even worth the effort. You can gather even more information if you have a business presence on these platforms.

It's only natural for Twitter to follow suit, especially given it's a veritable "OG" in the world of social media. Elon Musk has confirmed that Twitter will soon start showing total view counts on all tweets in just a few weeks' time.